Court decides: Repatriation of IS supporter

Prison-like conditions in the IS camp

Apparently, Maria G. was beginning to have doubts. The conditions in the IS camps were difficult, with a lack of medical care in particular. This is a particularly difficult situation for her two sons. At the end of June, political scientist Thomas Schmidinger reported on an encounter with Maria G. from Salzburg. According to his statements, she was worried that her children would be brutalized in the camp and would not be able to attend school. The woman therefore wanted to return to Austria, even if she was threatened with criminal proceedings for membership of a terrorist organization. This is because the conditions are already similar to detention and there is no end in sight.