Successor ready to go

Music schools: Karl Geroldinger hands over the baton

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 17:00

Next year, Upper Austria's regional music schools will have a new conductor: Director Karl Geroldinger will retire at the end of May 2025. In the hearing for his successor, musician Doris Pamer emerged as the most suitable candidate on Thursday. 

0 Kommentare

Karl Geroldinger, a trumpet player and orchestra conductor from the Innviertel region, has been the director of the Upper Austrian State Music School Association with a total of 68 main music school locations, 36,428 pupils and 1407 teachers since 1995. However, he will now hand over the baton in May 2025, as he is retiring.

"Karl Geroldinger has accompanied countless talented musicians and thus made a great contribution to the diversity and quality of Upper Austria as a land of music and culture," says Governor Thomas Stelzer.

Musician and teacher Doris Pamer (Bild: Susanne Sickinger Fotografie)
Musician and teacher Doris Pamer
(Bild: Susanne Sickinger Fotografie)

Successor emerged from hearing
A hearing was held on Thursday among the candidates for the successor. The 36-year-old Doris Pamer emerged as the most suitable candidate. She is due to take up her post on June 1, 2025.

Pamer not only studied instrumental pedagogy (saxophone and clarinet), but also dedicated her thesis specifically to the Upper Austrian music school system. She has also been head of the Neuhofen an der Krems music school for four years and a teacher of music education at the BRG Traun.

She says in the "Krone" talk: "The musical education and training of our children and young people is very important to me. And I will be there for all disciplines and genres at the music school."

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
