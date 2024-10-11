Horror parents idle: Rats ate baby

"That was our baby"

David S. told "14News" in an interview: "We loved him, we took care of him. We have lots of videos of us playing with him and him being happy. He would giggle and love to be tickled and laugh. That was our baby."

Prosecutor Diana Moers said: "This case is horrific and we will have to live with the images of this baby forever." Evansville police described the couple's home as an "absolute house of horror". A neglected dog was also found among the dirt and manure.