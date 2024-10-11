Child is disfigured
Horror parents idle: Rats ate baby
A shocking case of child neglect has shocked the USA. A couple in Evansville in the US state of Indiana left a six-month-old baby unattended in a completely neglected house for so long that rats almost ate it alive - the child is forever disfigured. Executives and lawyers speak of unprecedented cruelty.
The child's father, David S., contacted the emergency services after finding the six-month-old baby covered in blood in his crib.
More than 50 rat bites
When the emergency services arrived by helicopter, they discovered that rats had already gnawed several of the boy's fingers down to the bone. In addition, the baby had lost so much blood that urgent action was required. The child could ultimately only be saved by a blood transfusion, but is severely disfigured for life.
Doctors counted over 50 rat bites on the boy's body and several fingers had to be amputated.
Several fingers amputated
David S. (32), sentenced to 16 years in prison, and the mother, Angel S. (29), have already pleaded guilty. The house in which the couple lived with a total of five small children was so filthy that rats could be found throughout the house.
"That was our baby"
David S. told "14News" in an interview: "We loved him, we took care of him. We have lots of videos of us playing with him and him being happy. He would giggle and love to be tickled and laugh. That was our baby."
Prosecutor Diana Moers said: "This case is horrific and we will have to live with the images of this baby forever." Evansville police described the couple's home as an "absolute house of horror". A neglected dog was also found among the dirt and manure.
Children placed with foster families
The case also sheds a shocking light on the failure of the authorities: Four days before the incident, a social worker had visited the family and noticed bite marks on the feet of three children, but no further action was taken. All the children are now living in foster families.
None of the neighbors, including Delaina T. - an aunt of the children - who had lived with the raven parents for some time, claim to have heard the child's screams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.