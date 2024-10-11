Vorteilswelt
Help for Israel?

Iran threatens Arab states with retaliation

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 08:10

According to a report, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar do not want to support the USA in the event of a possible Israeli retaliatory strike against Iran. The reason for this is likely to be a threat from Iran.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US and Arab officials, the four countries in which US troops are stationed have informed the government in Washington that their military infrastructure or airspace may not be used by the US or Israel for offensive operations against Iran. 

The Israeli missile defense system intercepted the majority of Iranian missiles. But several air bases were hit. (Bild: AFP/Jalaa MAREY)
The Israeli missile defense system intercepted the majority of Iranian missiles. But several air bases were hit.
Waiting for an Israeli response
Israel has threatened Tehran with a "deadly and precise" retaliation after the mullah regime fired around 200 missiles at Israel at the beginning of October. The WSJ, citing Arab officials, has now reported that in this case Iran would respond with devastating strikes on Israel's civilian infrastructure and retaliate against any Arab state that supports the attack.

Although the Iranian threats are vague, they have raised concerns in oil-rich states that their oil facilities could be hit. US military facilities and forces in the region could also be at risk.

USA wants to prevent conflagration
The US supports Israel's right to self-defense, but is urging that the response be limited to prevent the fighting from spreading to the entire region. According to a media report, the governments in Tel Aviv and Washington have come closer together in planning a possible retaliatory strike. A telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also contributed to this.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

