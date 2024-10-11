Did Mateschitz pull Klopp’s strings? This is what Mintzlaff says

Starting coach now a cop
Managing Director Oliver Mintzlaff has denied reports of an alleged exit clause for the job of German national soccer coach in Jürgen Klopp's Red Bull contract. He also said that the claim that Dietrich Mateschitz wanted to lure the successful coach to Red Bull in 2022 was nothing but a "fairy tale".
"Jürgen Klopp does not have an exit clause and we are looking forward to a long-term partnership," the 49-year-old told the German Press Agency. Mintzlaff emphasized that Germany had a "fantastic national coach" in Julian Nagelsmann. Mintzlaff therefore ruled out the possibility of the former Leipzig coach being replaced by Klopp.
"That's a fairy tale"
He holds Nagelsmann in "tremendous esteem" and also has a very good relationship with him. The appointment of 57-year-old Klopp as Head of Global Soccer was an absolute coup for the beverage and media company headquartered in Fuschl. The fact that company founder Dietrich Mateschitz is said to have convinced Klopp to come to Red Bull in 2022 - as was also reported - is "without any foundation and is a fairy tale", Mintzlaff clarified: "As far as I know, Jürgen Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool FC in 2022." He had in fact signed a new contract with the Reds at the end of April.
The former coach of FSV Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool will take up his position as head of soccer at Red Bull on 1 January 2025. "The worldwide feedback on his appointment was outstanding and we are convinced that we will take the next development steps with Jürgen in all sporting areas," said Mintzlaff. Nevertheless, the signing of the cult coach by Red Bull, of all people, was also met with criticism from soccer traditionalists and romantics.
Red Bull wants to "reduce the gap to the top teams"
Mintzlaff and Red Bull expect Klopp to "reach an even higher level and reduce the gap to the absolute top teams". He praised him as an inspiring person who inspires and enthuses many people. "And that will also have a very positive effect on our soccer commitments," said Mintzlaff.
Following the death of Mateschitz in October 2022, the 49-year-old was promoted to the management of the Red Bull Group as the person responsible for all sporting activities. Until then, he had been Managing Director of German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
