Did Mateschitz pull Klopp’s strings? This is what Mintzlaff says

"That's a fairy tale"

He holds Nagelsmann in "tremendous esteem" and also has a very good relationship with him. The appointment of 57-year-old Klopp as Head of Global Soccer was an absolute coup for the beverage and media company headquartered in Fuschl. The fact that company founder Dietrich Mateschitz is said to have convinced Klopp to come to Red Bull in 2022 - as was also reported - is "without any foundation and is a fairy tale", Mintzlaff clarified: "As far as I know, Jürgen Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool FC in 2022." He had in fact signed a new contract with the Reds at the end of April.