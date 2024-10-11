Vorteilswelt
Trial in Innsbruck

Vandal duo made the glass panes shatter

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 07:00

A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old sat as defendants at Innsbruck Regional Court on Thursday. They had broken several panes of glass for reasons that are no longer really comprehensible.

During the trial, the two young defendants did not really know why they set out to smash glass panes with stones in Innsbruck in April.

"It wasn't a particularly clever idea," said the 17-year-old first defendant, while the second defendant merely shrugged his shoulders in response to Judge Theresa Posch's question as to why.

From the store to the bus stop
The fact is that several panes of glass were broken that evening: One at a shopping center, one at a sports store, one at a residential building and one at a bus stop. The first defendant is said to have thrown stones at all the "stops", the second defendant - depending on the witness testimony - at one or two.

Judge Theresa Posch conducted the trial.
In the other cases, however, he was apparently merely a "motivator". He is said to have shouted "Do it, do it, do it" several times and thus at least incited the first defendant. Now both appeared remorseful.

Judge addressed the "constitution" of the accused
In her verdict, Posch ultimately decided to take into account the age and mental state of the two unemployed defendants, both of whom had previous convictions. The first defendant received a fine of 1200 euros, the second defendant four months conditional imprisonment and a fine of 960 euros.

Stop smoking pot.

Die Richterin zum Erstangeklagten

Admonition at the end
The judge finally gave the defendants a good talking to. "Stop smoking pot," she said to the first defendant, for example. Instead, he should continue with the psychotherapy that had already been ordered and make proper use of the opportunity he had now been given once again without imprisonment. She told the second defendant that she would "not be able to turn a blind eye" to the next trial and that he would "inevitably go to prison".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
