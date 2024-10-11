Trial in Innsbruck
Vandal duo made the glass panes shatter
A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old sat as defendants at Innsbruck Regional Court on Thursday. They had broken several panes of glass for reasons that are no longer really comprehensible.
During the trial, the two young defendants did not really know why they set out to smash glass panes with stones in Innsbruck in April.
"It wasn't a particularly clever idea," said the 17-year-old first defendant, while the second defendant merely shrugged his shoulders in response to Judge Theresa Posch's question as to why.
From the store to the bus stop
The fact is that several panes of glass were broken that evening: One at a shopping center, one at a sports store, one at a residential building and one at a bus stop. The first defendant is said to have thrown stones at all the "stops", the second defendant - depending on the witness testimony - at one or two.
In the other cases, however, he was apparently merely a "motivator". He is said to have shouted "Do it, do it, do it" several times and thus at least incited the first defendant. Now both appeared remorseful.
Judge addressed the "constitution" of the accused
In her verdict, Posch ultimately decided to take into account the age and mental state of the two unemployed defendants, both of whom had previous convictions. The first defendant received a fine of 1200 euros, the second defendant four months conditional imprisonment and a fine of 960 euros.
Stop smoking pot.
Die Richterin zum Erstangeklagten
Admonition at the end
The judge finally gave the defendants a good talking to. "Stop smoking pot," she said to the first defendant, for example. Instead, he should continue with the psychotherapy that had already been ordered and make proper use of the opportunity he had now been given once again without imprisonment. She told the second defendant that she would "not be able to turn a blind eye" to the next trial and that he would "inevitably go to prison".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.