Turbulent times
KIB managing director is now facing the end after all
A bang for the buck at Kinder Bildung Tirol (KIB): Managing Director Birgit Heidegger is to leave the company! Talks about an amicable termination of her employment contract with the responsible provincial councillor Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) are already underway.
Kinder Bildung Tirol (KIB) is partly responsible for school daycare. However, as reported, there are currently problems in this regard in the Innsbruck conurbation. At the end of September, it was said behind closed doors that KIB Managing Director Birgit Heidegger would be throwing in the towel. She vehemently denied this to the "Krone": "I am still available as managing director."
According to my information, Ms. Heidegger is also currently on sick leave.
LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ)
"Agreement reached on amicable termination of the employment contract"
Now, around two weeks later, the world looks different. "Ms. Heidegger and I have agreed in principle to terminate her employment contract by mutual consent. No further steps have been taken under employment law at present. According to my information, Ms. Heidegger is also currently on sick leave," Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), the state councillor responsible, told the "Krone" newspaper.
Interim solution will be found "soon"
The contact person at KIB is the authorized signatory, who has been working as such since the company was founded. "The management of the company is therefore still guaranteed. And I will present an interim solution in the near future. However, Ms. Petra Sansone will not be taking over any of KIB's agendas," announced LR Pawlata.
The talk is of "turbulent events"
After the "turbulent events of recent weeks", the aim is to "restore stability and calm", emphasizes the provincial councillor, who "thanks" the employees for their commitment.
