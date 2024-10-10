Baumgartner in Uganda
Stars are committed to helping the socially disadvantaged
Shirts for "Children in Need", ambassadors for foundations, donation and educational associations, schools in Uganda - this is how our ÖFB stars help the socially disadvantaged.
These "appointments" are not a must, but a pleasure for Austria's soccer stars. That's why none of Rangnick's protégés immediately disappear into the dressing room during public training sessions; instead, Sabitzer, Laimer and co. fulfill the fans' requests for photos and autographs.
Bright children's eyes are the greatest blessing! All the more reason why many team heroes are also privately committed to helping the socially disadvantaged. For Alaba and Co., auctioning off jerseys for "Children in Need" is a matter of course. Together with friends, Michael Gregoritsch founded the "Tor.Chance" charity "to give something back to children who don't grow up as carefree as I did".
Goalie Alex Schlager is an ambassador for the Kindertraum foundation. Team boss Rangnick has even set up his own foundation to support children.
"Wants to give something back to the people"
This is also the aim of Kevin Danso, who has created a contact point for children and young people with his educational association DANnSO in Styria. "I want to give something back to people," says the Lens legionnaire. He is also involved in Ghana, his parents' home country.
Help for 45 young mothers
Christoph Baumgartner founded two schools in Uganda in September 2022 through a friend's private organization. 45 young mothers who had to drop out of school due to early pregnancy attend tailoring and hairdressing courses at the Christoph Baumgartner Training School. This gives them a second chance to get an education. They are also taught business skills and, if they do not already have them, literacy so that the women can become self-employed and feed their families.
Clean drinking water guaranteed for 35,000 people
At the "Baumi Junior School", 250 poor children between the ages of three and eight receive an education and lunch (often their only meal of the day). The school currently employs eight qualified teachers, a security guard and a cook. The teachers teach health habits, language development, sports, English, religion, art, crafts and math. Baumgartner has also had twelve wells repaired in the Budaka district. This guarantees clean drinking water for 35,000 people. The Leipzig legionnaire says: "The project is very close to my heart. As soon as I have time, I'll go and see everything on site."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.