Stars are committed to helping the socially disadvantaged

Clean drinking water guaranteed for 35,000 people

At the "Baumi Junior School", 250 poor children between the ages of three and eight receive an education and lunch (often their only meal of the day). The school currently employs eight qualified teachers, a security guard and a cook. The teachers teach health habits, language development, sports, English, religion, art, crafts and math. Baumgartner has also had twelve wells repaired in the Budaka district. This guarantees clean drinking water for 35,000 people. The Leipzig legionnaire says: "The project is very close to my heart. As soon as I have time, I'll go and see everything on site."