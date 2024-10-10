Complaint against BH
Au pair expelled: Tyrolean family fights back
The expulsion of the Nepalese au pair Ashmi (22) at the end of September made waves, and not just with the family from Steinach and their daughter Miray. Now the family is defending itself with a complaint against the district authority.
The reason for the expulsion was - as reported - a mistake when applying for a visa; 22-year-old Ashmi ultimately did not have a valid residence permit and had to leave in a hurry. "We are even facing proceedings for violating the Aliens Employment Act," complains father Thomas Lener.
The conversation with the district governor was friendly, but it doesn't change the situation.
Thomas Lener
Compassion, but that doesn't help
A "friendly conversation" with the district governor did nothing to change the facts - "no legal recourse", they said, although the ministry had even explored the possibilities.
"A miscommunication"
However, the family now lodged a complaint against the BH with the state of Tyrol. The main argument: a "miscommunication" by the authorities regarding Ashmi's stay; it was not apparent that she should have appeared at the BH immediately upon arrival. The family's lawyer argued that the procedure was disproportionate.
