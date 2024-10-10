Vorteilswelt
Complaint against BH

Au pair expelled: Tyrolean family fights back

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 19:18

The expulsion of the Nepalese au pair Ashmi (22) at the end of September made waves, and not just with the family from Steinach and their daughter Miray. Now the family is defending itself with a complaint against the district authority.

0 Kommentare

The reason for the expulsion was - as reported - a mistake when applying for a visa; 22-year-old Ashmi ultimately did not have a valid residence permit and had to leave in a hurry. "We are even facing proceedings for violating the Aliens Employment Act," complains father Thomas Lener.

Zitat Icon

The conversation with the district governor was friendly, but it doesn't change the situation.

Thomas Lener

Compassion, but that doesn't help
A "friendly conversation" with the district governor did nothing to change the facts - "no legal recourse", they said, although the ministry had even explored the possibilities.

"A miscommunication"
However, the family now lodged a complaint against the BH with the state of Tyrol. The main argument: a "miscommunication" by the authorities regarding Ashmi's stay; it was not apparent that she should have appeared at the BH immediately upon arrival. The family's lawyer argued that the procedure was disproportionate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
