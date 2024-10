The theft was just an internal misunderstanding

Internal communication problem

However, the all-clear can be given ahead of the seventh-placed team's away game in Sattledt on Friday: "The bus has been found!" The solution to the mystery: an internal communication problem, so the bus is said to have just been in the workshop. "We won't say any more about this - also out of respect for a person in the club," say officials, "the most important thing is that our only bus for our 200+ active children has reappeared!"