Also strengthens the coach
Schicker after fan protest: “Will seek dialog”
On his first day at work as sporting director of German Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Andreas Schicker has given criticized head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo a job guarantee for the time being. He also responded to fan criticism of his own appointment.
"For me, there is no speculation or discussion about the coach at the moment," said the 38-year-old Austrian at his official presentation on Thursday.
He had a "long and good conversation" with Matarazzo on Wednesday evening and was looking forward to working with him. "It's important for him that the tasks at the club are clearly distributed again. The past few months have been difficult for him," said Schicker one day after his move from Sturm Graz to Germany.
Tense situation
However, he did not turn a blind eye to the delicate sporting situation at TSG, who currently occupy 16th place in the relegation zone with just four points. "We have to make sure we get out of the bottom quickly. We need to pick up points in the league and then refocus in the winter," said Schicker, formulating the goal for the coming weeks.
He is aware that the team "has to deliver results, of course, because we are in a situation where we need points". In general, however, he takes a different approach to his work: "In soccer, you shouldn't just look at the table, but also at the path you want to take. That's more important to me."
Fans are furious
The ex-professional now joins chairman Markus Schütz and Frank Briel (finance) in the management of the Bundesliga club, which was thrown into turmoil following the departure of Schicker's predecessor Alexander Rosen.
Large sections of the active fan scene had protested against the decision and recently criticized the appointment of Schicker. "I will enter into a dialog with the fans in order to dispel the untruths that have been circulating in Kraichgau," announced the new head of sport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.