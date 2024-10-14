What proper tooth brushing has to do with rheumatism

Experts around the world now agree that there is a link between rheumatoid arthritis and gingivitis, particularly in the case of bacterial colonization by Porphyromonas gingivalis. This rod-shaped bacterium is found in the oral cavity, but also in the digestive tract. It is therefore not surprising that the intestinal microbiome, which refers to the entirety of microorganisms in the intestine, has an influence on the development and course of rheumatic inflammation. Therapeutic approaches are already being developed for this. Our expert, internist and rheumatologist Dr. Thomas Schwingenschlögl, reports on the highlights from the German Rheumatism Congress.