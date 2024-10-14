Preventing inflammation
What proper tooth brushing has to do with rheumatism
Astonishing findings from the German Rheumatism Congress in Düsseldorf: poor dental hygiene increases the risk of developing inflammatory rheumatism, as does the composition of the gut microbiome, the entirety of microorganisms in the gut.
Experts around the world now agree that there is a link between rheumatoid arthritis and gingivitis, particularly in the case of bacterial colonization by Porphyromonas gingivalis. This rod-shaped bacterium is found in the oral cavity, but also in the digestive tract. It is therefore not surprising that the intestinal microbiome, which refers to the entirety of microorganisms in the intestine, has an influence on the development and course of rheumatic inflammation. Therapeutic approaches are already being developed for this. Our expert, internist and rheumatologist Dr. Thomas Schwingenschlögl, reports on the highlights from the German Rheumatism Congress.
Every rheumatism patient needs a customized therapy concept. Conventional and alternative medicine can be combined well.
Early therapy maintains bodily functions
Another topic at the German Rheumatology Congress in Düsseldorf was the early start of treatment. According to the latest scientific studies, in many rheumatic diseases, drug intervention in the first three months after the onset of the first symptoms ("window of opportunity") leads to the preservation of completely normal bodily function without impairment in up to 60 percent of all patients. However, early diagnosis is a prerequisite for this.
New active ingredient rebuilds cartilage
There is also hope for people with joint degeneration (osteoarthritis): While previously only symptomatic treatments with painkillers, hyaluronic acid, collagen, physiotherapy and physical therapies were available, the aim now (currently still in promising studies) is to build up real cartilage with injections into the joint (intra-articular) with the active ingredient sprifermin, a special growth factor.
Our lifestyle has a significant influence on the success of the therapy. Certain lifestyle factors such as smoking, diet and obesity play a major role in the development and triggering of rheumatic inflammation and can also significantly reduce the success of treatment for rheumatic diseases. We therefore bear a certain amount of personal responsibility.
A calorie-reduced mixed diet rich in fresh vegetables, salads, herbs and fruit in combination with fish, vegetable oils and wholemeal products has a beneficial effect on rheumatism.
Lack of exercise, prolonged sitting, obesity and soft drinks, on the other hand, have an unfavorable effect on the course of rheumatic diseases. A body mass index over 30 leads to an increase in inflammation levels.
It was also reported that depression and fatigue (general physical and mental exhaustion) are particularly common additional conditions associated with rheumatism. Rheumatologists are therefore called upon to provide patients with holistic care and treatment, according to the recommendation. Mental health leads to greater physical activity and improves the response to therapy.
