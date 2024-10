Robot cab race: Is Tesla firing up the turbo?

Enter the pick-up location and destination in the cell phone app, wait a moment - and the robotaxi drives up. It's been around in San Francisco for some time. Driverless cars are already driving around the Silicon Valley metropolis - mostly operated by tech or automotive companies. Waymo belongs to Google, Cruise to General Motors and Amazon is behind Zoox. Experiments are also already underway in Chinese cities: Chinese Google rival Baidu and start-up Pony.ai are testing their robot cabs in Guangzhou, among other places. However, what all the experiments to date have in common is that their robot cabs are still in the development phase and are not ready for the market. In the case of Cruise, the tests even had to be paused after accidents with passers-by. Given these difficulties, expectations of Tesla are particularly high. Krone+ analyzes the current state of autonomous robot cabs, how the technology works - and where Tesla may fail.