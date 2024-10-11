On January 10th in Vienna
Eastern Styria invites you to the legendary Styrian Ball
The Styrian Ball is back on 10 January 2025: this year's host region will surprise guests with culinary delights, floral decorations and a very special work of art that can even be bought at auction. Ticket sales for the ball evening in Vienna's Hofburg are already in full swing.
The lush apple country, the many wine taverns and a colorful sea of colors: Eastern Styria shows its most beautiful side, especially in autumn. Not only does it invite you to linger, it also whets the appetite for the upcoming Styrian Ball. Because Eastern Styria is the host region for the ball evening in Styrian on January 10, 2025 at the Hofburg in Vienna.
The flower garden of Austria
Well over 500 guests have already secured tickets, but there are still plenty available. The purchase guarantees an evening full of delicacies and fun, for example with the reconstructed Styrian wine route or the East Styrian DJ who will be spinning in the disco. The host region also lives up to its title as Austria's flower garden.
"The region has a lot to offer, from floral decorations to Eastern Styrian culture and cuisine. Our ball guests will be able to see this for themselves," says Andreas Zakostelsky, Chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna. Even the flower princesses are expected at the ball.
As Eastern Styria is also known for its timber industry, guests will be presented with a piece of tradition in front of the entrance to the Hofburg: A carver will use a chainsaw to create a work of art from a log. The finished work of art will be auctioned off after midnight for a good cause.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
