Helicopter crash: hospital as the scene of a huge exercise

Obstacles in stairwells and halls

"On this day, there will be a high volume of traffic and an impaired traffic situation around the hospital," announces the hospital management. As fire department hoses will also create obstacles and blockages in places in the stairwells and hall areas, it is recommended that planned patient visits be postponed to other days. "However, rescue access and patient care will be guaranteed at all times during the exercise," the hospital assures us.