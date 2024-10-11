Vorteilswelt
Visit advised against

Helicopter crash: hospital as the scene of a huge exercise

Nachrichten
11.10.2024 11:00

A helicopter crashes onto a hospital roof: 300 emergency services rehearse an emergency in Scheibbs on Saturday. Relatives are advised to postpone visiting patients.

0 Kommentare

It is an absolute horror scenario that will be simulated in Scheibbs on Saturday. Due to a technical defect, a helicopter crashes on approach - directly onto the roof of the hospital's bed wing. A fire breaks out and several people are trapped.

To safety with the turntable ladder
A total of 300 participants from the fire department, Red Cross, police and hospital staff are involved in the huge exercise. The task is to rescue extras wearing breathing apparatus and bring them to safety from the third and fourth floors using a turntable ladder, extinguish the fire, prevent the flames from spreading and care for the injured.

Obstacles in stairwells and halls
"On this day, there will be a high volume of traffic and an impaired traffic situation around the hospital," announces the hospital management. As fire department hoses will also create obstacles and blockages in places in the stairwells and hall areas, it is recommended that planned patient visits be postponed to other days. "However, rescue access and patient care will be guaranteed at all times during the exercise," the hospital assures us.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
