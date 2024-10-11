Criticism of new system: “Children have no lobby”

Teachers with a lot of unpaid overtime

Back to the case of the two autistic children: 30 hours of school assistance have been approved for them so far. "They each had 40 hours at elementary school," says Schappek. However, the boy and the girl cannot be taught in the same class, as they have completely different characters. Schappek: "Actually, someone always has to be with them." The teaching team is currently trying to fill the gaps with a high level of commitment and unpaid overtime - but this cannot be a permanent solution.