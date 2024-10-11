Just not a result like the last city derby in 1969

Aiming for six points by the winter break

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to reward ourselves against Hallwang. Maybe we can do better in the derby," hopes SAK chairman Walter Larionows. The visitors, who are still worried about the injured striker Ogunlade, have a roadmap: "Six points by the winter break would be good," says Neureiter. He knows that the city clubs all have their own problems, even if it's also about the number two position in the state capital behind top dog Austria Salzburg. ASV itself is still on its old pitch. "In the summer, we had a major construction site, the cabins and sewers were renovated at a cost of 100,000 euros. Fortunately, our club as a whole is taking such good care of it," says Neureiter. However, both the clubhouse and the stands are still in need of renovation.