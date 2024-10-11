Salzburg League
Just not a result like the last city derby in 1969
Would you have known? The last competitive match between the lower league soccer clubs SAK and ASV Salzburg was 55 years ago! Back then, the Nonntaler kept the class, but the Ietztgenannten Itzlinger were finally relegated. In the new edition, the duel is characterized by the relegation battle.
The last duel? "That was on May 4, 1969, a 3-3 draw in the Regionalliga West. I wasn't even born then," grins ASV boss Robert Neureiter. Whose Itzlinger were relegated back then, while Blau-Gelb stayed in the league. The starting position for today, Friday (7pm) shows: For both, the motto is "no losing". A 3-3 draw like back then would probably not help either the bottom team from Nonntal or the penultimate guests, who have been waiting to pick up points in the Salzburg League since the end of August.
Aiming for six points by the winter break
"Unfortunately, we weren't able to reward ourselves against Hallwang. Maybe we can do better in the derby," hopes SAK chairman Walter Larionows. The visitors, who are still worried about the injured striker Ogunlade, have a roadmap: "Six points by the winter break would be good," says Neureiter. He knows that the city clubs all have their own problems, even if it's also about the number two position in the state capital behind top dog Austria Salzburg. ASV itself is still on its old pitch. "In the summer, we had a major construction site, the cabins and sewers were renovated at a cost of 100,000 euros. Fortunately, our club as a whole is taking such good care of it," says Neureiter. However, both the clubhouse and the stands are still in need of renovation.
Reunion with "ex" and Wallersee duel
Beforehand (18:30), Puch will face their "ex" Grödig without neo-coach Pfeifenberger - a game in which both teams will have to make major changes. Parallel to the city duel, unblemished leaders Seekirchen welcome stragglers Neumarkt for the eternal Wallersee duel. Interim coach and sporting director Hajek's worry lines have not diminished at twelfth-placed Neumarkt: another mainstay, Pecho, has recently suffered a knee injury. "Now I'm left with two experienced players." A little short against the outstanding club...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
