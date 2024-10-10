"Don't want this ..."
Clooney twins ask awkward questions
George and Amal Clooney actually like to keep their twins Ella and Alexander out of the public eye. But now the actor has let slip a lovely anecdote about his seven-year-old kids. They ask their parents some pretty awkward questions ...
In an interview with "E! News", Clooney revealed that his daughter and son can really make him sweat with their piquant questions.
Clooneys caught cold
"What does famous mean?" Ella and Alexander recently wanted to know from him, the 63-year-old explained. A question that caught him and his wife Amal off guard, laughed the 63-year-old. Because they were simply not prepared to explain the complexities of life in public to their offspring.
"We didn't want to explain it," Clooney admitted frankly. After all, it was his and Amal's wish to make their twins' lives as down-to-earth as possible.
"I don't want them to know too much about it," Clooney continued. "They know what a lawyer is because of their mom, but I don't want them to know what I do."
Dad was Batman too
He has already explained to his kids that he is an actor. However, the two of them are not yet familiar with the scale of the profession, as Clooney emphasized with a heartfelt anecdote from Halloween. "My son dressed up as Batman. And he said: 'I am Batman'."
He then tried to explain to Alexander that he was once Batman too - in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin". "He looked at me and just said: 'Not really'," Clooney had to smile.
For Alexander and Ella, the Hollywood star is therefore simply their dad, who looks after them or messes around with them. The children have no idea of his fame, much to the delight of the Clooneys, who love normal family life. "We can drive the kids to school in the morning and all those things," Clooney concluded. "It's fun."
