“Those who don’t integrate must leave the country”

"Krone": Mr. Lang, would Rudi Fußi, who has made a high-profile bid for the SPÖ chairmanship, be a better party leader than Andreas Babler?

Anton Lang: This application only makes me smile! I don't take it seriously, it's just a PR stunt. We've had a personnel discussion at federal level for two years now, which has only done us harm. That's why it's not an issue for me.