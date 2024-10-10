Vorteilswelt
"I am who I am"

Despite Barcelona deal: Szczesny remains a smoker

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 10:33

At the beginning of the month, Wojciech Szczesny surprisingly moved to Barcelona, where he is set to replace the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the posts. Despite the big sporting challenge, the keeper cannot give up smoking, as he confessed to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

0 Kommentare

"These are things that I don't change in my private life. It's nobody's business if I smoke. It has no effect either, I work twice as hard on the pitch. And I don't do it in front of children because I don't want to be a bad influence," assured Szczesny. 

"Would like to be judged as a goalkeeper"
Sometimes he is secretly photographed behind trees, the Pole continued. "I am who I am. I've been like this all my life and these things are simply nobody's business. I want to be judged as a goalkeeper and not for looking for stories that nobody really cares about."

Hansi Flick (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Hansi Flick
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Hansi Flick, who is known for expecting a lot of discipline from his players, is also unlikely to have too much of a problem with the 84-time Poland team player's habit. "Having him with his experience and quality is a very good option for the club. When I spoke to him for the first time, I was really impressed. He said that he will be there whenever he is needed. It's very good to have him with all his experience and also his character. He will give a lot to the team," said the Catalans' coach with conviction. 

