Despite Barcelona deal: Szczesny remains a smoker

Hansi Flick, who is known for expecting a lot of discipline from his players, is also unlikely to have too much of a problem with the 84-time Poland team player's habit. "Having him with his experience and quality is a very good option for the club. When I spoke to him for the first time, I was really impressed. He said that he will be there whenever he is needed. It's very good to have him with all his experience and also his character. He will give a lot to the team," said the Catalans' coach with conviction.