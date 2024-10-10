Shocking moment!
Hurricane Milton washes alligators into houses
The dreaded hurricane "Milton", which is currently wreaking havoc in the US state, has also caused quite a stir for the alligators that live there. Hidden dangers can lurk everywhere.
Although "Milton" is now weakening, it is not time to breathe a sigh of relief. The US hurricane center continues to warn of heavy rain, destructive winds and the risk of flash flooding in the state of Florida.
Videos show alligators in houses and settlements
These are conditions where wild animals lose their bearings, are displaced or have easier access to areas that are unfamiliar to them, the online edition of the Daily Mail points out. The stress could cause wild animals to behave differently and possibly more aggressively than usual.
One man described on social media that he had discovered a new "pet" in his flooded apartment. The alligator was sitting in the middle of the living room with its mouth wide open:
Broward County residents are reporting upset sightings of alligators swimming in the floodwaters:
A confused alligator was also observed walking down the street and lying down exhausted in a pool of varnish:
Attacks are a distinct possibility
People must now be wary of wild animals, warns Christopher Gillette of the Bellowing Acres Sanctuary, a sanctuary for alligators and exotic animals. Although they rarely attack humans, alligators can be dangerous if they are stressed or provoked. It is recommended to keep your distance and never feed the alligators.
