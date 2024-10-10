"Too late"
Trump rejects another televised debate with Harris
Republican former President Donald Trump has rejected another televised debate with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US presidential election. "There will be no rematch," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday.
Trump justified his refusal by stating that it was now too late for another debate in the election process.
Fox News invited to second TV duel
Just a few hours earlier, the television channel Fox News had invited the two presidential candidates to a possible second exchange of blows on October 24 or 27. Trump and Harris had already met in a first televised debate on September 10.
Trump's rejection comes at a time when polls show a neck-and-neck race between the two candidates. Fox News said in a statement that another face-off would be "an opportunity for each candidate to present their final arguments".
Biden withdrew from candidacy after TV duel
Harris had taken over the Democratic candidacy after incumbent President Joe Biden stepped down at the end of June following a perceived weak performance in the TV duel against Trump. In the initial debate, Harris had put Trump on the defensive with a series of attacks on his suitability for the office, his stance on abortion rights and his numerous legal problems.
