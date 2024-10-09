Olympic heroes honored
“Of showcase athletes and historic achievements”
After a slight delay due to flooding, the Lower Austrian Olympic medal winners were honored by Sportland Niederösterreich for their achievements. Governor Johann Mikl-Leitner and Sports Councillor Udo Landbauer were there - but bronze medalist Jessica Pilz was not.
"Oh, Champs-Élysées" echoed through the hall in St. Pölten's government district at the start of the awards ceremony for the Lower Austrian medal winners. Strictly speaking, only judoka Michaela Polleres and climber Jessica Pilz won the bronze medal in the home of the Parisian boulevard, while Valentin Bonus won the gold medal ahead of Marseille. Understandably, however, nobody really noticed. In contrast to the absence of Jessica Pilz, who, also understandably, sent her apologies. During the celebrations, she was still on the plane home from South Korea, where she took victory in the overall lead World Cup standings.
However, she could not be blamed for a lack of planning in this case. After all, the celebrations had already been planned for September, but were postponed due to the flood situation. "I'm delighted that we made it after all," said sports councillor Udo Landbauer, welcoming the two Olympic heroes in attendance, as well as their friends and families. "What we are honoring Valentin, Michaela and Jessica for today is absolutely nothing ordinary. We are talking about absolute showcase athletes and historic achievements!"
And in two ways. With three out of five Austrian medals, it is the best blue-yellow Summer Games record since 2004 in Athens, and Bontus' kitesurfing gold is the first ever in Olympic history. "Competing is one thing, writing a success story is another," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who was at least as enthusiastic as her deputy. And with a sense of humor to boot. "From what I've heard, Valentin was really extreme at partying as well as kitesurfing," she joked. However, she had very touching words for the two ladies. "As a woman, I am of course particularly pleased with these achievements. Especially as role models for our young girls in the country, you are real role models!"
Between "schau ma amal" and a local inspection soon
Michaela Polleres, who now has her second Olympic medal at home after winning silver in Tokyo, was similarly emotional in her acceptance speech. "The most important thing on my journey was my parents, who have been with me from the very beginning. To every training session and every junior tournament, no matter how small - since elementary school!" Although she will probably be traveling without a cab service from her parents or guardians these days, training will continue soon. "A week and a half ago I was on vacation in Scotland, and now I'll be back soon. But tournaments won't be until next year!" And what about Los Angeles 2028? "Look," she smiled, "it's still a long time until then and I'm not getting any younger!"
Austria's athlete of the year Valentin Bontus was much more confident: "We'll be on site for the first time in 2025 and get to know the area. Factors such as wind, water and temperature are simply immensely important for preparation in this sport!" As is the right equipment. He also had that in his luggage. The original "gold suit" from Marseille. "Tailor-made by the ÖSV, a huge honor for me. I can't say much about the price, that's a secret from the ski association!"
However, the prizes for the exceptional athletes remained no secret. In addition to a commemorative plate, gift basket and flowers, the winner also received 10,000 euros from Sportland Niederösterreich and 5,000 euros each for the two third-placed athletes. At the end, the national anthem rang out, cementing the bridge between Lower Austria and the French capital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
