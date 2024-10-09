“Of showcase athletes and historic achievements”

Michaela Polleres, who now has her second Olympic medal at home after winning silver in Tokyo, was similarly emotional in her acceptance speech. "The most important thing on my journey was my parents, who have been with me from the very beginning. To every training session and every junior tournament, no matter how small - since elementary school!" Although she will probably be traveling without a cab service from her parents or guardians these days, training will continue soon. "A week and a half ago I was on vacation in Scotland, and now I'll be back soon. But tournaments won't be until next year!" And what about Los Angeles 2028? "Look," she smiled, "it's still a long time until then and I'm not getting any younger!"