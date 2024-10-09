What Kickl is planning now
No government mandate: Now the FPÖ leader speaks
On Wednesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen did not issue a mandate to form a government for the time being. He expects the leaders of the three parties with the most votes, the FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ, to "reliably clarify what kind of cooperation would be conceivable". This afternoon, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl commented on this for the first time. However, anyone expecting an all-out attack was mistaken.
Contrary to what many observers had expected, Kickl did not say a bad word about the head of state in his first statement. - Or about the other party leaders.
Kickl wants a "stable government based on the will of the voters"
Instead, the FPÖ leader announced via a press release that he would hold talks in implementation of the election results of September 29 and in the interests of the population "in order to form a stable federal government based on the will of the voters".
Kickl is now seeking talks with Nehammer and Babler
The blue front man and his party friends had followed the Federal President's statement with great interest. Kickl: "As the federal party leader of the party with the most votes and the clear winner of the election, the FPÖ, I will therefore coordinate meetings with the leaders of the second-placed ÖVP and the third-placed SPÖ."
I will coordinate meetings with the representatives of the second-placed ÖVP and the third-placed SPÖ.
FPÖ-Chef Herbert Kickl
The FPÖ leader added that he had not yet taken this step out of consideration for the customs in the run-up to the formation of past governments.
Van der Bellen is giving the three party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) until the end of next week to hold their talks. The Federal President will then invite them to hear the outcome of the talks.
Van der Bellen: "Unusual case"
Although it is customary for the leader of the party with the most votes to be tasked with forming a government, this is not enshrined in the constitution. Van der Bellen justified the need for a new procedure by stating that an "unusual case" had arisen - namely that the FPÖ had won the election and none of the other parties apparently wanted to govern with it: "Ladies and gentlemen, a classic stalemate."
SPÖ willing to talk, ÖVP silent so far
"We are of course complying with the Federal President's instructions and will hold talks with the other party leaders," said the SPÖ on Wednesday. The next steps will be coordinated with the other parties: "We will inform the Federal President of the results of the talks next week." The ÖVP initially made no statement and no statements are currently planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
