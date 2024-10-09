No government mandate: Now the FPÖ leader speaks

Van der Bellen: "Unusual case"

Although it is customary for the leader of the party with the most votes to be tasked with forming a government, this is not enshrined in the constitution. Van der Bellen justified the need for a new procedure by stating that an "unusual case" had arisen - namely that the FPÖ had won the election and none of the other parties apparently wanted to govern with it: "Ladies and gentlemen, a classic stalemate."