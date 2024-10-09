Will he be kicked off "DSDS"?
Lombardi case: RTL wants to follow the investigation closely
After unclear incidents in his villa on the night of October 7, Pietro Lombardi is fearing for his job as a judge on the RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (DSDS).
The Cologne-based private broadcaster RTL has now commented on the rumors and explained that it is monitoring the situation closely.
RTL will follow investigations closely
An official statement reads: "Pietro and his lawyer emphatically deny the allegations. In addition, Laura (Lombardi's partner) and Pietro have published a statement on Instagram at the same time. RTL will continue to closely follow the developments and investigations in this matter. As things stand, today's 'DSDS' show will be broadcast as planned."
Whether Lombardi will continue to sit on the jury remains to be seen. Speculation about a possible subsequent edit, as was the case with Michael Wendler in 2021, remains unanswered for the time being.
Lawyer confirms "differences of opinion"
On Wednesday, it became known that there had been an argument between the 32-year-old and his fiancée Laura Maria Rypa, who is four years younger than him, which apparently escalated to such an extent that the police were called.
Lombardi's lawyer told Bild: "Our client did not use violence against his fiancée on the night of October 7, 2024. There were differences of opinion that involved insults from both sides. There was also mutual touching in the course of this emotional dispute, but our client did not use violence against his fiancée."
Joint declaration
After the incident became known, Rypa and Lombardo published a statement on their Insta stories in which they explained in identical words: "The press is trying to exacerbate the conflict even more and often doesn't take some statements very seriously. We don't want that, so we won't give them a platform and will act in the interests of our children to keep the public out of it."
Nevertheless, the question remains as to how the investigation will develop and what consequences this could have for Lombardi's career as a "DSDS" judge. RTL has not announced any further measures for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.