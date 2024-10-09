Greens launch election campaign: “Decision on direction”

In the national elections, the Greens in Styria fell from 13.0 to 7.6 percent - an unfavorable starting point for the state elections on 24 November: "Yes, the result was disappointing for us," admitted Krautwaschl. This makes it all the more important to convince as many people as possible of the Greens in the remaining six weeks, as it is a "directional decision" for the country: "Continue as before, take a step back - or shape the future with a good plan, drive forward solutions instead of rolling over problems." It will also be important that there is a good climate in politics in which people work "together and not against each other".