Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dortmund turmoil

After criticism: “Proper enema” for Sabitzer

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 13:53

Marcel Sabitzer, who recently caused a stir at Borussia Dortmund, has been summoned to report by the club bosses. He was given "a proper enema".

0 Kommentare

The ÖFB team player currently has a difficult time at the Bundesliga club: he either sits on the bench or plays in a position that is not his usual one. Sabitzer's recent public criticism of this has not gone down well everywhere.

Lars Ricken (Bild: AFP)
Lars Ricken
(Bild: AFP)

Dortmund boss and club legend Lars Ricken commented on the issue on BildTV earlier this week and expressed his "extreme appreciation" for Sabitzer. "Without him, we wouldn't have reached the Champions League final last season," said Ricken, who also made it clear that "in a situation like this, individual interests are not the main focus" and that you have to "put yourself at the service of the team, the team performance is the decisive factor".

"Proper run-in" from the bosses
Those responsible for Ricken have probably also made this clear to the Austrian internally, with the "Bild" newspaper writing of a "proper run-in" for Sabitzer. According to the newspaper, the midfielder is held in high regard by his teammates, but some of his colleagues regard him as a maverick and sometimes a little arrogant.

Marcel Sabitzer (Bild: AFP/APA/Pau BARRENA)
Marcel Sabitzer
(Bild: AFP/APA/Pau BARRENA)

In his program "Reif ist live" on BildTV at the beginning of the week, former cult commentator and current soccer expert Marcel Reif was harsh on Sabitzer.

"A player shouldn't do that in public"
"When I heard what Sabitzer said after a game, I thought to myself: 'That's not your place, my friend!" After the 3-0 win against Brugge in the Champions League, Sabitzer had publicly expressed his displeasure at having to play in the right attacking position, even though it is not his preferred position. "A player shouldn't do that publicly," said Reif, who was also annoyed by the fact that the former Bayern player added in his criticism that Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin already knew that he didn't like this position at all.

Marcel Reif (Bild: AFP)
Marcel Reif
(Bild: AFP)

"You can then continue the sentence - and then it says 'The coach knows that, and yet he does this nonsense and lets me play in that position'," said Reif, who sees this as an affront to the coach.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf