Caution in Innsbruck
Student paid deposit for shared room to fraudster
A young student in Innsbruck fell into the trap of a brazen fraudster: the 18-year-old transferred the supposed deposit for a shared room that didn't even exist. Contact with the "landlord" broke off - the money is gone. Apparently this is not an isolated case.
The 18-year-old local had already come across an advertisement on a platform for students in mid-September. A room in a shared flat in Innsbruck was advertised. The young woman then contacted the supposed landlord by email.
Over 1000 euros in an Italian account
"After clarifying the rental conditions, the 18-year-old transferred the agreed monthly rent including a security payment of a low, four-digit euro amount to an Italian account," reported the police.
After the alleged landlord had received the money, he demanded money again. The woman became suspicious and did not respond to the demand. The contact then broke off - and the 18-year-old filed a complaint.
Brazen scam currently not an isolated case
This scam is apparently not an isolated case in Innsbruck - there are repeated attempts at fraud. A 23-year-old recently reported the same situation to the police. "There could also be a connection to two similar cases," it said.
So far, there is no trace of the unknown perpetrators. Investigations are underway to track down the criminals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.