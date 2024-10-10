Fear in the council estate: gangs of youths and littering

It's been a long time since Ms. N. has slept through the night. Gangs of youths who terrorize the tenants of Karl-Wrba-Hof are to blame. "I've lived here for 25 years, but things have been getting worse recently," reports N. Her apartment door is regularly kicked in or eggs are thrown at her, and most recently a stone was thrown through the window. "My child and I are just more scared," says the tenant. She has often thought about moving out, but she can't do it while her daughter is still living with her. The nearest police station is next door, but it closes at 7 pm.