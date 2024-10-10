Vorteilswelt
Karl-Wrba-Hof

Fear in the council estate: gangs of youths and littering

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 06:00

Tenants of Karl-Wrba-Hof in the 10th district complain of vandalism and littering. This is causing sleepless nights. The ÖVP demands rapid support.

It's been a long time since Ms. N. has slept through the night. Gangs of youths who terrorize the tenants of Karl-Wrba-Hof are to blame. "I've lived here for 25 years, but things have been getting worse recently," reports N. Her apartment door is regularly kicked in or eggs are thrown at her, and most recently a stone was thrown through the window. "My child and I are just more scared," says the tenant. She has often thought about moving out, but she can't do it while her daughter is still living with her. The nearest police station is next door, but it closes at 7 pm.

Ms. N. only wanted a photo from behind because she is afraid of the young people. (Bild: ÖVP Wien)
Ms. N. only wanted a photo from behind because she is afraid of the young people.
(Bild: ÖVP Wien)

Garbage in the corridors attracts vermin
But that's not the only problem in the Favoritner Gemeindebau. The extreme soiling is also a problem for the residents. The walls are spray-painted and garbage is not disposed of in the garbage room, but in the middle of the complex. This attracts vermin, and N. has never once found a dead rat in the corridor. "The problem is that many migrants live here who can't read the signs," says the Viennese tenant.

The tenant receives support from the ÖVP. "The conditions described to me in the housing complex in the 10th district are unbearable: the residents urgently need help," says ÖVP regional party chairman Karl Mahrer.

Zitat Icon

The conditions in the housing complex are intolerable, ranging from a plague of rats to gangs of youths who downright bully residents.

(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

Landesparteiobmann Karl Mahrer (ÖVP)

Bild: APA/EVA MANHART

Wiener Wohnen says: "Wiener Wohnen is aware of the garbage problem in Karl-Wrba-Hof and it is mainly due to the careless use of the garbage areas by a few residents. Enforcement officers patrol the residential complex several times a week and are also authorized to issue fines. We have not received any reports of gangs of youths roaming the residential complex."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
