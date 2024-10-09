"Many opportunities"
Klopp hammer: Why he chose Red Bull
Jürgen Klopp is moving to Red Bull - an announcement that caused a sensation in the soccer world on Wednesday morning. But why did the German coaching legend decide to move to the billion-dollar company? The new "Global Head of Soccer" sees "many opportunities" at the Bulls to further develop the best talents.
"After almost 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn't be more excited to be involved in a project like this. The role may have changed, but my passion for soccer and the people who make soccer what it is has not", said Jürgen Klopp in a Red Bull press release.
As the "Krone" reported, the 57-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Red Bull and will become the new head of soccer from January 1, 2025 - a sensation!
Red Bull has "incredible soccer talent"
His goal: "By joining Red Bull on a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible soccer talent we have at our disposal." There are "many ways in which we can do this, using the cutting-edge knowledge and experience that Red Bull has and learning from other sports and industries".
His role at Red Bull
Klopp now sees himself primarily "as a mentor to the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am part of an organization that is unique, innovative and forward-thinking". Postscript: "As I said, this couldn't excite me more!" Without a doubt: Klopp is really fired up for his new task.
