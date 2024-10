Manchester United is “sexy” despite mega crisis

With an annual salary of 8.1 million euros, Erik ten Hag is one of the ten highest-paid coaches in the world of soccer. However, his job at Manchester United is in grave danger. The club's management is currently discussing whether the Dutchman is still the right man to remain on the bench after the international break. With eight points from seven games, United have made the worst start in Premier League history (since 1992). That doesn't change the fact that the Red Devils move the crowds and keep the billions flowing.