A 38-year-old man pretended to sell tickets for concerts and theater evenings on an Internet platform, but never delivered the tickets. The loss amounts to more than 60,000 euros! He had obtained his official job through forged documents. He also falsely claimed to be a master's degree.
From 3 December 2023 to at least 12 August 2024, a 38-year-old man from the district of Völkermarkt allegedly offered tickets for various concerts and theater evenings on an internet sales platform, including for "Coldplay", "Jedermann" and other performances at the Salzburg Festival, for "Adele" - and also European Championship soccer tickets.
The accused received the amounts for the tickets in his account, but never sent the tickets to the buyers.
After extensive investigations by the criminal investigation department of the St. Kanzian am Klopeinersee police, a total of 127 victims from all over Austria were identified. The total loss amounts to more than 60,000 euros.
Using forged documents to get a job
The 38-year-old man is also accused of having prepared false or falsified documents, a forged insurance data extract and a completely forged criminal record extract himself in November 2023 in the course of his application for a job and using them in legal transactions.
In the course of his employment and his work as an administrative specialist, the 38-year-old also committed fraud in the form of e-mails, chats and the like. Among other things, the man falsely claimed to be a commercial manager with a master's degree.
He is currently being held in Klagenfurt prison.
