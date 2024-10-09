Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Housing market picks up

Housing market picks up: Who wants to move now

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 11:20

Projects have been canceled or postponed, interest has plummeted! After a period in which new construction projects went nowhere, the real estate market is now picking up speed again. It is striking that anyone looking to buy an apartment is currently looking at existing properties. A real estate expert analyzes the situation.

0 Kommentare

Banks have registered more interest and more deals in the real estate market in recent weeks, where the slump in demand for new construction projects seems to have bottomed out.

Zitat Icon

In the second-hand housing market, prices have already fallen significantly - we are talking about 10 to 15 percent.

Mario Zoidl, Obmann der Fachgruppe Immobilien- und Vermögenstreuhänder OÖ in der Wirtschaftskammer

"Ownership is more in demand again," confirms Mario Zoidl, "but the trend is more towards second-hand properties because they are cheaper and therefore more affordable."

Mario Zoidl is spokesman for the real estate trustees of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Mario Zoidl is spokesman for the real estate trustees of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Why has interest increased? The spokesman for the real estate trustees is thinking of apartments in urban areas that are between 40 and 50 years old and have already undergone a general refurbishment.

"You don't need to expect any surprises in the next few years," explains Zoidl, who can also see a clear trend among prospective buyers: "Many of those who are looking now are not unskilled craftsmen and also have people in the family who can lend a hand." Previously occupied properties often need to be renovated before moving in, be it modernizing the bathroom or kitchen.

Aside from the growing interest, there are also signs of an increasing supply of the apartments in demand: "Investors are gone." The rise in interest rates has caused them to increasingly turn to other forms of investment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf