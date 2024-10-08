Ötztal Nature Park in Tyrol: bearded vulture days in sight

Feared as a "lammergeier" or "child-eater", the giant of the air was said to carry off and kill cattle and children. In some valleys it was once said: "If you are not good, the vulture will get you." From today's perspective, we know that the bearded vulture does not harm any living creatures. Instead, it has specialized in something special: bones! It can digest this "food" completely within 24 hours thanks to its acidic gastric juices.