Escape with e-scooters
Series of robberies
On Monday evening, the police received several emergency calls from victims of robberies in Vienna-Simmering. Three young, masked men are said to have threatened and robbed several passers-by with knives and firearms. The suspects then allegedly fled the scene on e-scooters.
On Monday evening, the Vienna police received several emergency calls at short intervals, giving rise to the suspicion that this could be connected to several cases in a series of robberies in Vienna-Simmering.
Armed with firearms and knives
When questioned, the victims stated that they had been threatened on the street by three young men in black balaclavas with firearms and knives. They then allegedly robbed the passers-by and fled the scene on e-scooters. At the same time, a witness reported several shots fired by three male youths near the crime scenes previously described by the victims.
Based on the witness descriptions, a manhunt was immediately launched for the suspects. Officers from the Simmering and Favoriten police stations and the WEGA riot unit, including the police dog unit, supported the search operation.
Police officer rammed with e-scooter
The suspects must not have made it easy for the officers, as they ignored the police's request to stop. Nevertheless, the authorities managed to provisionally arrest all three suspects a short time later. One suspect is said to have driven straight towards a police officer in his attempt to escape and rammed him with the e-scooter. The officer was slightly injured, but was still able to continue his duties.
Two young people aged 16 and 17 and an 18-year-old man are said to have been involved in the arrest. According to the Vienna police, alarm guns and knives, small quantities of narcotics and the previously stolen items were seized during the searches. All three young men were charged on suspicion of multiple aggravated robbery and a temporary weapons ban was issued.
The 18-year-old suspect, who had injured the police officer during his escape attempt, was charged with suspicion of attempted resistance to state authority and attempted bodily harm as well as under the Narcotics Act.
