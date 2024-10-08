This couple will soon be inviting guests to the Frido Kordon Hütte

They know their way around when it comes to hut management. "We've been in the business for 25 years and we love it!" enthuse the pensioners, who were previously hosts at the Polinikhütte in Obervellach. "It's a nice place to stop off, but the conditions at Stubeck are more attractive. You can get right up to the door by car, there are parking spaces and the road is in top condition!" say the native Germans, who can also call the Frido Kordon Hütte their home.