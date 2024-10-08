New tenants found
This couple will soon be inviting guests to the Frido Kordon Hütte
Finding landlords for the hut at the foot of the Stubeck has turned out to be no easy task. As reported, it was supposed to reopen in spring - no chance. Now the good news: "We have found a couple," says Hans Jury from the Lieser-Maltatal Alpine Association. The "Krone" visited the couple.
"We are still in the middle of preparations. We have to renovate, rainfall flooded the cellar and the kitchen is being refitted," say Inka and Joachim Schmidt during the tour.
They know their way around when it comes to hut management. "We've been in the business for 25 years and we love it!" enthuse the pensioners, who were previously hosts at the Polinikhütte in Obervellach. "It's a nice place to stop off, but the conditions at Stubeck are more attractive. You can get right up to the door by car, there are parking spaces and the road is in top condition!" say the native Germans, who can also call the Frido Kordon Hütte their home.
"Open huts are important for tourism!"
While Inka (62) prepares a Kaiserschmarren in the kitchen, Joachim explains how important it is to run mountain huts. "Open huts and well-maintained trails have a huge impact on tourism. In fact, they complete the tourist package," emphasizes the 64-year-old.
You can stop off at Inka and Joachim's from December. They offer typical hut fare, and breakfast is also available by prior arrangement. "There's something for everyone," promises the well-coordinated couple and has one request: "We're looking for cheap furniture such as lamps and a tap for the bar."
Visitors will also meet a third "hostess": "Our dog Socke," say Inka and Joachim, looking forward to the opening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.