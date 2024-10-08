100 euro fine
Muslim shouted at police officer over prayer rug
A Muslim man living in Salzburg has to pay a fine of 100 euros because he behaved aggressively towards police officers. The outburst of anger had a religious reason: a female officer inadvertently stepped on his prayer mat.
This case, which even went to court, involved "loud shouting", a carpet and a 100 euro fine. What happened? On October 8, 2023, in the morning, two police patrols drove to an apartment. The reason for the operation was a verbal altercation, as stated in the text of the decision by the Salzburg Provincial Administrative Court.
Feet on the prayer rug
The officers encountered several people there, including a devout Muslim. A mishap occurred: a female inspector stepped onto the man's prayer mat with her feet.
This sent him into a rage: he "completely lost it", shouted at the officers and waved his hands around gesticulating. "He obviously felt that his religious feelings had been hurt and disrespected, and expressed this by shouting loudly," the court explained. The officers repeatedly asked him to calm down - to no avail.
Even if he felt his religious feelings had been hurt, this did not justify his shouting and gesticulating behavior
Aus der Entscheidung des Landesverwaltungsgerichtes
Because he behaved "aggressively" towards police officers, weeks later he received a 100-euro fine - under Section 82 of the Security Police Act. The person concerned lodged an appeal against this fine with the court and asked for the fine to be waived - in vain. In addition to the 100 euros, he has to pay 20 euros in legal costs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.