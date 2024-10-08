Bluetongue disease: 9 Styrian farms “closed”

They are only four millimetres in size at most - but are currently keeping European agriculture on its toes: midges. Mosquitoes that can transmit bluetongue disease. According to the Schmiedtbauer office responsible, nine farms in Styria are currently under lockdown because of this, and in four of them there are actually not just suspected but confirmed cases, each with one cow. "The animals showed no symptoms at all, but were only noticed during random checks," says Matthias Bischof, an expert from the Chamber of Agriculture. Symptoms can include fever or lumps forming on the skin. According to Bischof, the tongue does not necessarily turn blue, which is due to shortness of breath.