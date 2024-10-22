Forum
Does capitalism have a future?
Capitalism is the dominant economic system in our globalized world. It has led to economic growth and thus made our modern life possible in the first place. However, the gap between rich and poor is widening noticeably, which draws attention to the unequal distribution of wealth. Capitalism also has to put up with criticism when it comes to sustainability. How do you see the future of this economic system?
Put simply, it is a system in which private property, the free market, competition and profit maximization are paramount. It is not the government, but supply and demand that determine the market and companies compete with each other, which favors innovation. It is often cited as the antithesis of a communist economic system. Here, common property, equality and state control over the market play an important role.
Globalization has fuelled the triumph of capitalism - international trade is now easier than ever before. The main beneficiaries of this are multinational corporations, while small businesses and workers in developing countries lose out.
How do you see the future of capitalism, especially in the context of globalization? What reforms would you like to see in order to reduce social inequalities and narrow the gap between rich and poor? Do you feel that capitalism in its current form is sustainable? And what alternatives to capitalism could you imagine? Join the discussion in the comments, we look forward to hearing your opinion!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.