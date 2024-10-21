Not only Klum is a fan
Floral looks don’t go out of fashion in fall either
Flower power looks are only for summer? Not at all! Because floral prints and floral embroidery don't go out of fashion even in the colder months.
Heidi Klum knows that floral dresses are always perfect for fall. On "America's Next Topmodel", the model beauty opted for a blue dress with a silver floral pattern.
A real wow look - and it wasn't just the pattern, but also the exciting cut. The off-the-shoulder dress not only formed a great cleavage, but also allowed deep insights thanks to the long leg slit.
Flower power even in fall
Nina Dobrev is also a fan of floral patterns. The former "Vampire Diaries" actress appeared at Fashion Week in New York in an ensemble consisting of a black jacket and mini skirt, which stood out above all with its sparkling floral embroidery.
An all-round successful look that not only looks elegant, but also a little playful thanks to the opulent flower tendrils.
Suki Waterhouse recently proved that floral patterns also look really chic on black dresses at a celebrity event.
The girlfriend of "Batman" star Robert Pattinson wowed in a shirt-style dress with puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline and a tropical floral print. The perfect look for fall!
Floral prints on dark fabrics too
"Nobody Wants This" actress Jackie Thon also opted for black as the base color for her floral look, which was broken up by numerous flowers in red, pink and rose.
In contrast to the rather summery, off-the-shoulder cut, the series actress combined black ankle boots with very autumnal footwear.
Floral prints are also a major theme for designers in the fall. In her collection for fall and winter, Carolina Herrera opted for dresses with opulent cuts and fabrics with opulent floral prints.
And if the designer has her way, fall coats can also be enhanced with floral embroidery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.