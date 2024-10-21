Vorteilswelt
Not only Klum is a fan

Floral looks don’t go out of fashion in fall either

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 08:00

Flower power looks are only for summer? Not at all! Because floral prints and floral embroidery don't go out of fashion even in the colder months.

Heidi Klum knows that floral dresses are always perfect for fall. On "America's Next Topmodel", the model beauty opted for a blue dress with a silver floral pattern. 

A real wow look - and it wasn't just the pattern, but also the exciting cut. The off-the-shoulder dress not only formed a great cleavage, but also allowed deep insights thanks to the long leg slit. 

Heidi Klum still wears floral dresses in the fall. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Lisa OConnor / Action Press)
Heidi Klum still wears floral dresses in the fall.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Lisa OConnor / Action Press)

Flower power even in fall
Nina Dobrev is also a fan of floral patterns. The former "Vampire Diaries" actress appeared at Fashion Week in New York in an ensemble consisting of a black jacket and mini skirt, which stood out above all with its sparkling floral embroidery. 

An all-round successful look that not only looks elegant, but also a little playful thanks to the opulent flower tendrils.

Nina Dobrev wowed in New York with this flower power look. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jason Mendez)
Nina Dobrev wowed in New York with this flower power look.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jason Mendez)

Suki Waterhouse recently proved that floral patterns also look really chic on black dresses at a celebrity event.

The girlfriend of "Batman" star Robert Pattinson wowed in a shirt-style dress with puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline and a tropical floral print. The perfect look for fall!

Suki Waterhouse also loves floral prints in the fall. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Suki Waterhouse also loves floral prints in the fall.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Floral prints on dark fabrics too
"Nobody Wants This" actress Jackie Thon also opted for black as the base color for her floral look, which was broken up by numerous flowers in red, pink and rose.

In contrast to the rather summery, off-the-shoulder cut, the series actress combined black ankle boots with very autumnal footwear.

Jackie Thon combined the floral dress with black ankle boots. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Jackie Thon combined the floral dress with black ankle boots.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Floral prints are also a major theme for designers in the fall. In her collection for fall and winter, Carolina Herrera opted for dresses with opulent cuts and fabrics with opulent floral prints.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Fernanda Calfat)

And if the designer has her way, fall coats can also be enhanced with floral embroidery.

