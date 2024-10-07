Great prizes await
Support regional producers and win
Supporting regional farmers and producers is a matter close to the hearts of many Austrians. For SPAR, Austria's largest private employer, supporting Austrian small and medium-sized enterprises is also a matter close to its heart, which is why it now wants to promote regional producers in Styria and southern Burgenland.
The importance of regional producers goes far beyond fresh, high-quality food. They provide jobs, ensure the preservation of traditions and guarantee short transportation routes - which in turn protects the environment. Especially in times of global supply chains and increasing anonymity in retail, buying from local businesses is becoming more important again. Consumers appreciate knowing where their products come from and who is behind them. In doing so, they are setting an example for sustainability and supporting the vibrant community in their region.
Buying and winning products from the region
For SPAR, it is therefore not only an economic but also a social concern to strengthen regional producers and preserve their diversity. This is why the Austrian family business SPAR is now rewarding every purchase of products from local producers in Styria!
Up to and including Saturday, October 12, every time you buy a Styrian product at SPAR, EUROSPAR or INTERSPAR in Styria or southern Burgenland, you will receive an additional receipt with a competition code, which you can enter on the following competition page up to and including October 13, 2024.
The following great and unique prizes with a total value of 7000 euros will then be raffled off among all participants.
In addition, every purchase supports the local economy and contributes to the continued existence of Austria's culinary diversity. This not only benefits the region, but also the conscious consumer, who knows that they are doing something good with their purchase.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.