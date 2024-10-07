Support regional producers and win

The importance of regional producers goes far beyond fresh, high-quality food. They provide jobs, ensure the preservation of traditions and guarantee short transportation routes - which in turn protects the environment. Especially in times of global supply chains and increasing anonymity in retail, buying from local businesses is becoming more important again. Consumers appreciate knowing where their products come from and who is behind them. In doing so, they are setting an example for sustainability and supporting the vibrant community in their region.



Buying and winning products from the region

For SPAR, it is therefore not only an economic but also a social concern to strengthen regional producers and preserve their diversity. This is why the Austrian family business SPAR is now rewarding every purchase of products from local producers in Styria!