“Iran threatens: do it and we’ll set the world on fire”

A potential counter-attack by Israel on Iran's oil facilities would have fatal consequences, the Iran expert explains in the krone.tv talk. "It's really about the economic survival of a sanctioned country". Iran has announced that it will definitely strike back. "They will then see all the oil facilities in the neighborhood as victims, because the Arab states and the USA, which are partly involved in Saudi oil with American companies, will not hold back the Israelis. They will say that this will not be an attack that we attribute to the Israelis alone, but that we expect the USA to do the same. At the moment, what is coming from Tehran is: 'Yes, go ahead and do it and we'll set the world on fire, because economically the West won't survive it either'."