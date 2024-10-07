Counterattack by Israel
“Iran threatens: do it and we’ll set the world on fire”
Following Iran's missile attack on Israel last Tuesday, everything now depends on Israel's counter-reaction, explains Iran researcher Walter Posch. The Israelis are considering attacks on Iran's energy supply, such as nuclear and oil facilities. If Iran were to target the latter, this would have serious consequences: "Iran says: do it and we'll set the world on fire."
A potential counter-attack by Israel on Iran's oil facilities would have fatal consequences, the Iran expert explains in the krone.tv talk. "It's really about the economic survival of a sanctioned country". Iran has announced that it will definitely strike back. "They will then see all the oil facilities in the neighborhood as victims, because the Arab states and the USA, which are partly involved in Saudi oil with American companies, will not hold back the Israelis. They will say that this will not be an attack that we attribute to the Israelis alone, but that we expect the USA to do the same. At the moment, what is coming from Tehran is: 'Yes, go ahead and do it and we'll set the world on fire, because economically the West won't survive it either'."
Threats should be taken seriously
This could be dismissed as propaganda, says Posch. "But two years ago, I wouldn't have believed that the Iranians would actually go so far as to attack Israel. So we've already crossed the Rubicon a few times now, so I take the statements from Tehran, which until recently I would have classified as pure propaganda and encouragement, more seriously."
Compromise solution also possible
According to Posch, however, there could also be another solution that goes beyond an attack. The fact is that the USA does not want a war against Iran and the Iranians do not want a war against the USA. It would therefore also be possible for the Israelis to refrain from an attack and for a tougher international sanctions regime to be introduced against Iran instead. "That would be a potential compromise solution. But then there really has to be more and more blocking than is the case now."
Watch the full interview with Walter Posch on the current situation in the Middle East in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.