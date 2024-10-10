Obesity
The number of obese children is increasing dramatically
According to the WHO, 30% of boys and 22% of girls between the ages of six and nine in Austria are already overweight or obese. Most of them then become overweight adults with all the negative health consequences that entails. Is there a solution to this dangerous development?
A donut on the way to school, scrolling on the cell phone during the break and fast food for lunch or dinner. A poor diet coupled with too little or incorrect exercise is leading to an increase in the number of overweight or obese children as early as primary school age. But what can be done about this alarming situation?
"The EDDY prevention project shows how comprehensive education about nutrition and exercise can have a preventative effect," explains Prof. Dr. Kurt Widhalm, Head of the Austrian Academic Institute of Nutritional Medicine. Over a period of just over two years, pupils at a Viennese elementary school were encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle through nutrition and sports training.
Even a two-year intervention can have a positive effect on quality of life, lower blood pressure and significantly improve children's motor skills. The pupils show a significant improvement in these skills, particularly in overall performance and in the increase in muscular strength. This underlines the effectiveness of programs aimed at promoting strength, endurance and coordination.
Sporting activity
Compared to the control groups, the children in the intervention school were much more likely to engage in sporting activities outside the school setting. This leads to a healthier, active lifestyle and can help to reduce the risk of overweight, obesity and associated health problems in the long term.
Eddy lowers blood pressure
The children in the intervention school have significantly lower blood pressure levels at the end compared to both control groups. EDDY can effectively contribute to improving cardiovascular health. Lower blood pressure can indicate better cardiovascular function and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
Change in BMI
There is a trend towards a smaller increase in body mass index (BMI) in the children in the intervention school compared to both control groups. EDDY helps pupils to better regulate their body weight. The overall quality of life of the children increased significantly both in the intervention school and in the school with increased physical education.
An improvement in physical and mental well-being was only observed in the intervention school. The quality of life remained stable only in the intervention school, while a decline was recorded in the other schools
