Renault Emblème: With hydrogen AND battery

According to Renault, the design has been consistently focused on aerodynamics. The result is a drag coefficient of 0.25. The measures include two cameras integrated into the wheel arches instead of wing mirrors, windscreen wipers concealed under the hood and electric door handles integrated into the bodywork. Two louvers on the hood and two air vents in the bumper direct the airflow to the windscreen and behind the full-disc wheels. The flat underbody is complemented by an active diffuser.



