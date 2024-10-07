Kept secret for a long time
Paris Hilton declares ADHD to be her “secret weapon”
US businesswoman and hotel heiress Paris Hilton is convinced that ADHD is actually her "secret weapon". The 43-year-old hotel heiress originally feared that she would be pigeonholed because of her neurodiversity.
Today, the reality TV icon is happy about the special features that ADHD, the abbreviation for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, brings to her life.
Kept secret for a long time
In an essay for Teen Vogue, Paris writes: "At first, my diagnosis felt like a label - something that constricted me and defined me by the things I couldn't do that made me different. I kept it a secret for a long time and worried about how it would be perceived."
"No restriction"
Her biggest worry: "Would people think I was too scattered, too unfocused or unable to succeed? But these challenges are only one side of the coin. The other side shows something beautiful: creativity, passion, resilience and a mind that thinks in bold, unexpected ways."
Paris can therefore also take many positive things from her ADHD diagnosis. "ADHD is not a limitation," she clarifies in her text.
"Superpower" and "secret weapon"
"It's a superpower. It's my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play safe. My brain doesn't follow a clear line - it zigzags and explores uncharted territories, it allows me to push boundaries and be ahead of others. ADHD is the reason I can foresee trends, it has given me the creativity to build an empire, the will to push the envelope and the empathy to connect with people on a deeper level."
