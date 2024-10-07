Paris Hilton declares ADHD to be her “secret weapon”

"Superpower" and "secret weapon"

"It's a superpower. It's my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play safe. My brain doesn't follow a clear line - it zigzags and explores uncharted territories, it allows me to push boundaries and be ahead of others. ADHD is the reason I can foresee trends, it has given me the creativity to build an empire, the will to push the envelope and the empathy to connect with people on a deeper level."