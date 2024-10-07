Winning dialect band
“Asterix da Wüdde”: Gauls in Viennese again!
Whether Viennese, Styrian or Tyrolean: the dialect series of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix has enjoyed great popularity in Austria for decades. The Viennese Asterix volumes are among the most successful in the European dialect collection of over 80 albums and are now entering the next round! After "Asterix und es kupfane Reindl", the Viennese singer-songwriter and author Ernst Molden puts his native dialect into the speech bubbles of the Gauls and Romans for the fourth time in "Asterix da Wüüde".
Mia schreim es fuffzga Joa vuan Dschiesas. The Romans own all of Gaul. Gaunz Gaul? Schmeggs! Did you understand every word? The sixth Viennese Asterix album, "Asterix und es kupfane Reindl", was published in 2022. In the translated edition of the Asterix book "Asterix and the copper pot" by Uderzo and Goscinny, Viennese singer-songwriter and author Ernst Molden once again had Asterix and Obelix speak Viennese in the most beautiful dialect.
With "Kööch uman Asterix" in 2018, Molden inherited lyricist Günter Brödl, who, together with Kurt Ostbahn, translated the first two, long out-of-print Asterix dialect volumes into Viennese in 1997 and 1998. In the third Viennese volume "Da Legionäa", none other than H.C. Artmann put his native dialect into the speech bubbles of Gauls and Romans.
"Asterix da Wüüde" is now the seventh Viennese volume in the Asterix dialect series from the Egmont Comic Collection. A must for all fans of the brave Gaul and all Viennese! And even those who don't understand anything are recommended to read this book to learn a little Viennese in a playful way with this unique reading pleasure.
More than 80 volumes have already been published in the dialect series
More than 80 volumes of the Gallier dialect series have been published to date. In addition to Bavarian, Berlinerisch and Schwyzerdütsch, the indomitable Gauls in Austria speak not only Viennese and Tyrolean, but also Styrian and Carinthian. To celebrate the 65th birthday of Asterix and Obelix, the first adventure "Asterix the Gaul" is now being published in six different dialects: In addition to Viennese, also in Low German, Ruhr German, Swabian, Munich German and Schwyzerdütsch.
The adventures of Asterix and Obelix are published in German-speaking countries by Egmont Comic Collection. The latest Viennese Asterix reading fun "Asterix da Wüüde" will be available in stores and online in the Egmont Shop from October 8th.
