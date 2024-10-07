“Asterix da Wüdde”: Gauls in Viennese again!

More than 80 volumes have already been published in the dialect series

More than 80 volumes of the Gallier dialect series have been published to date. In addition to Bavarian, Berlinerisch and Schwyzerdütsch, the indomitable Gauls in Austria speak not only Viennese and Tyrolean, but also Styrian and Carinthian. To celebrate the 65th birthday of Asterix and Obelix, the first adventure "Asterix the Gaul" is now being published in six different dialects: In addition to Viennese, also in Low German, Ruhr German, Swabian, Munich German and Schwyzerdütsch.