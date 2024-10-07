Vorteilswelt
US star races off

Keanu Reeves at the Toyota GR Cup at the age of 60

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 08:30

Action star Keanu Reeves joins the ranks of professional racing drivers: the 60-year-old actor and musician took part in the Toyota GR Cup race on the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit (US state of Indiana). 

The star of blockbuster film series such as "John Wick" and "The Matrix" finished 25th out of 35 cars, according to US media reports.

Drifting off the road
During the 45-minute race, Reeves briefly lost control of his sports car on a bend. He skidded slightly and went off the road, but continued the race a short time later, unharmed.

Reeves stepped on the gas in this speedster! (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Darron Cummings)
Reeves stepped on the gas in this speedster!
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Darron Cummings)

Big motorsport fan
He chose the inscription "BRZRKR" for his red vehicle with the number 92. The Hollywood star has also been the creator of the comic series "BRZRKR" about an immortal warrior since 2021.

Reeves is known as a big motorsport fan. The passionate motorcyclist is a frequent spectator at races. The Canadian celebrated his breakthrough as an action star 30 years ago with the fast-paced film "Speed". In it, he played a police officer on board a public bus who has to maintain a constantly high speed because of a bomb. Sandra Bullock was at the wheel at the time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf