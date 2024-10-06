Vorteilswelt
Lots of police in Linz

Two demonstrations on the anniversary of the attack on Israel

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 19:00

On the eve of the anniversary of the terrorist attack on Israel in October 2023, two demonstrations formed in Linz on Sunday: one pro-Israel, one pro-Palestine. A large contingent of police accompanied the two demonstrations. Initially, the two demonstrations were completely peaceful.

Today marks one year to the day since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023 and murdered more than 1,200 people. To mark this anniversary, two demonstrations formed in Linz on Sunday, albeit with different aims.

A pro-Israeli rally took place at 4 pm on the main square, with around 150 participants according to the police. Among other things, they demanded the release of Israeli hostages who are still in the hands of the terrorist Hamas.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in the Volksgarten. (Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in the Volksgarten.
(Bild: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

The rallies were peaceful
The demonstration was accompanied by a large contingent of law enforcement officers, as the aim was to prevent clashes with the other rally. An hour and a half later, around 350 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in the Volksgarten to march along the road.

The conflict in the Middle East had already spilled over to us several times, but this Sunday, according to the provincial police, it remained completely calm in Linz until the editorial deadline.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

