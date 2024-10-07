Kaleidoscope of chamber music

Chamber music at concert level can be performed in different ways. Either in a fixed, well-rehearsed formation, of which the "Beaux Arts Trio" is an example - to stay with the piano trio genre - which has existed for more than fifty years. However, musicians who pursue a solo career and only occasionally perform chamber music come together time and again, especially for festivals. This is particularly exciting and also appeals to the public. The trio that came together in Hohenems on Friday evening was a very special case, as it was made up of soloists who were influenced by the same great teacher.