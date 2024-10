Art and strong sayings lure visitors back to the castle

Hostel owner Herbert Berger and his wife Johanna and many volunteers have put a lot of energy into restoring the grounds. Last weekend saw the relaunch of an exhibition with works from the diverse collection of Neulengbach curator and art historian Hannes Etzlstorfer: works by Chagall, Picasso and Andy Warhol can be seen until October 27 on Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m., and strong sayings can be read.